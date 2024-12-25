Triumph Thruxton 400 spotted testing in India yet again

The Triumph Thruxton 400 was seen testing without camouflage in India yet again. The new test mule images has revealed new design updates and features. The test mule seems to be near production-ready. So, the final product is expected to be the same as this test model.

The upcoming Thruxton 400 is based on the Speed 400 and has simialr design as the larger 1200cc Thruxton cafe racer. According to reports, it will a new addition in the company’s 400cc range that already has the Speed T4, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

This bike will be the cafe racer avatar of the Speed 400, and it will sport a semi-fairing. Many of the design elements are borrowed from the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, with some design cues taken from the erstwhile Thruxton 1200 cafe racer.

Based on the 398cc mill co-developed by Bajaj and Triumph, it should continue to produce the same 40hp and 37.5Nm of torque. It will also borrow a lot of cycle parts from the Speed 400. It will feature a set of clip-on handlebars, bar end mirrors, a single-piece seat and a sculpted fuel tank to complement its cafe racer characteristics. Where it differs from the Speed 400 is that this bike uses a different tail section, with a simpler rectangular tail-lamp and grab rail.

It remains to be seen if Triumph will indeed use the Thruxton badge for this bike, given that the Thruxton name has been retired overseas and what used to be the Thruxton 1200 is now replaced by the Speed 1200 RS.

The Triumph single-cylinder range starts from Rs 1.99 lakh with the Speed T4, which, after the recent year-end discount, now costs Rs 18,000 less.