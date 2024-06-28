Triumph Street Triple R price reduction in India, Check the latest ex-showroom price

Triumph has slashed the rates for the Street Triple R sportsbike in India. The Triumph Street Triple R price reduction goes up to Rs 48,000 and the initial prices start at Rs 9.95 lakh. On the other hand, some of the variants of the Triumph Street Triple RS get price cut by Rs 12,000 while some variants get a slight price hike. Both the Triumph Street Triple R and RS remain the same (mechanically) as earlier.

The Triumph Street Triple R now starts at Rs 9.95 lakh for the Pure White and Silver Ice colours. These colour variants get price cut by Rs 48,000. The Matt Orange and Crystal White colours get cheaper by Rs 22,000 and are priced at Rs 10.21 lakh. Similarly, the Triumph Street Triple RS gets price cut of Rs 12,000 on the Silver Ice colour. The color options like Phantom Black, Carnival Red and Cosmic Yellow are pricier by Rs 14,000 and retails at Rs 12.21 lakh.

When it comes to the engine options, the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS get the same engine options. The Triumph Street Triple R gets 765cc inline, liquid cooled, three-cylinder engine that generates 118.4bhp and a peak torque of 80Nm. On the other hand, the Triumph Street Triple RS offers 128 bhp as well as 80 Nm of torque. The engines offered on both the models get 6-speed gearbox as well as a quickshifter as a standard accessory.

When it comes to the hardware differences, there is a difference of suspension hardware on both the motorcycles. The RS model gets Showa Big Piston USD forks at the front and Ohlins monoshock at the rear. The regular R model gets Separate function forks at the front and Showa rear monoshock. The instrument cluster on the RS is a TFT instrument console against the LCD unit on the R.

