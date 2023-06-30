Triumph starts booking for Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X in India; Reveals list of accessories

Triumph has started the booking for its recently unveiled 400cc motorcycles- Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X in India. Interested users can book the motorcycle by paying just Rs 2000 via online at Triumph India official website. The company has also unveiled a long list of accessories that can be paired with both 400cc motorcycles.

We have mentioned the accessories offered by Triumph for the motorcycles below.

Semi-rigid top box: It offer 30-35 litre capacity and has a 5kg payload and plenty of room to accommodate one full-face helmet. The Triumph Semi Rigid Top Box is the perfect commuting and touring companion as it offers a reinforced base with twin zips (expandable to the full 35 litre capacity), and a quick-release mounting mechanism.

Roll bag: Triumph’s branded Roll Bag is fully waterproof, offers a reinforced base and roll-top seal. The roll bag features a dual-purpose compression strap, handles, and has an impressive 30 litre capacity and 3kg payload.

Rugged pannier mount: It offers 20 litre capacity and includes a key lockable mounting system for extra security. The max payload is 5kg.

Nylon tank bag: This strap-mounted tank bag has an 8.5 litre capacity with 3kg payload. It also offers space to hold a mobile phone up to 153x82mm with touchscreen functionality.

Luggage rack: This aluminium luggage rack comes with grab handles and offers the opportunity to carry your essentials. The maximum payload is 5kg and it offers a pillion rider with added comfort.

Silencer: Triumph’s twin silencer with replacement heatshield is perfect for those who want to change their stock silencer.

Tank pad: This rubber tank pad protects the tank from zip scuffs and wear. It features Triumph branding and complements the lines of the fuel tank.

Tracker fitting kit: This 24/7 tracking device, which when triggered, by unauthorised movement or tampering, alerts via an external GPS transceiver so you know the location of your bike at all times. Users need an annual subscription for its full functionality.

Bullet led indicators, front and rear: The led indicators come in piano black moulded body and offer 6 High Power LEDs which make signalling highly visible. It has a 40mm diameter body and is sold as a pair.

Engine bars: Triumph offers upper and lower engine bars that are made from tubular mild steel and come in a classy black textured finish. They offer additional protection in the event of a fall as well as compliment the styling of the bike.

Some of the other important accessories for the motorcycle include bar end mirrors, quilted seat, screen fitting kit, front plate fitting kit, radiator guard, mud splash protection kit etc.

Both the Triumph 400cc motorcycles will be launched on July 5. Both the motorcycles are powered by a 398cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that features DOHC architecture. The output of the engine is 40hp at 8000rpm while the torque is 37.5Nm at 6500rpm. The engine is powered by a 6-speed gearbox.