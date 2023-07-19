Triumph Speed 400 Waiting Period reaches four months due to high demand

The Triumph Speed 400 has been launched in India a few weeks ago and it seems that it is hit. The motorcycle has received a good amount of booking numbers in the past weeks and it has reached the quota for the introductory price limit. Triumph has revealed that the introductory prices of the motorcycle will be limited only to the first 10,000 customers.

When it comes to the delivery of the bike, Triumph Speed 400 waiting period is between 10 weeks to 16 weeks. Triumph Speed 400 waiting period varies from dealer to dealer across different states. Even though Triumph has limited dealerships in India, Bajaj Auto has aimed to expand it to 120 outlets by March 2024. For those who are unknown, the introductory price of Triumph Speed 400 was Rs 2.23 lakh for first 10,000 customers. However, sans the introductory offer, the price of the motorcycle is Rs 2,33 lakh. The motorcycle will be rolled out from the same plant in Chakan where KTM models are rolled out. On-road prices of the motorcycle range between Rs 2.67 lakh to Rs 3.07 lakh (depending on the State you live).

Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X (which will launch later this year) are equipped with the same TR-series engine which is a brand-new 398cc single-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled engine on the Speed 400 offers DOHC architecture and produces an output of 40hp of power at 8000rpm and 37.5Nm of torque at 6500rpm. A 6-speed gearbox, on the Speed 400 offers smooth gear shifts and good performance. Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X borrow style elements from bigger Triumph motorcycles.

Triumph Speed 400 is packed with a host of modern features. Standard equipment includes all-LED lighting, ride-by-wire technology, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, an immobilizer, an assist clutch, and a convenient USB-C charging port.

The semi-digital instrumentation cluster gets multiple features including a large analog speedometer, a small LCD screen that displays essential information like digital tachometer, gear position indicator, trip data, and fuel gauge.