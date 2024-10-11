Triumph new 800cc motorcycle teased for the first time, to be unveiled on October 22

Triumph Motorcycles is expected to launch an 800cc motorcycle very soon and the company has teased about the same. Triumph has posted a teaser video of its upcoming motorcycle on its official Instagram handle. The video (basically a reel) is 10 seconds long and shows a motorcycle with 800cc mentioned on the tank. We can clearly see the company’s badge i.e. Triumph on the fuel tank.

Even though it is quite difficult to predict the model of the motorcycle from the teaser, we assume that the model is likely to be a Street triple. The Street Triple is powered by 765cc engine and an upgrade to an 800cc engine is likely possible. Recently, Yamaha has unveiled the R9 and the MT09 is likely to get a big update very soon. It is likely that Triumph has acknowledged that and is going to offer a new motorcycle in the category.

There are also some rumors that the Trident 660 might get an 800cc engine, but that seems far from happening. Triumph is likely to keep the Trident 660 as an affordable middleweight motorcycle. It is likely that the Street Triple (which is the flagship street bike of the company) will get an upgrade and will be launched soon.

This new 800cc Triumph motorcycle will be unveiled on October 24 and will be displayed at 2024 EICMA. The expected launch in India will be at some point in next year. It is expected to be sold across Triumph showrooms across India after launch.