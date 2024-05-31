Triumph Motorcycles Unveils 2025 Striking New Colors In Lineup

With an eye on variety and to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, Triumph Motorcycles Revealed the New Color Palette for the 2025 Lineage Models. Triumph Motorcycles has updated its line of medium and large-capacity motorcycle cylinders and announced 13 new cores for this line. These new cores inject a new style of personality for the brand.

The Tiger Lineup

Starting with this adventurous line, the Tiger Line Up, the Tiger 850 now features two new core options. Drivers can choose between a dynamic two-tone finish of Roulette Green and Jet Black and an eye-catching Korosi Red and Graphite scheme. The smallest but spirited, Tiger 600 joins this color revolution with a combination of Baja Orange & Black and Snowdonia White & Jet Black options. The Tiger 850 and Tiger 600 feature a storage compartment with a matte metallic gray finish, enhancing their rugged aesthetic.

Modern Classic Range

In this line-up, the Scramber 900 receives a sleek new Kingfisher Blue paint scheme, highlighted by contrasting black stripes that enhance its black appeal. The Bonneville Speedmaster comes in a sophisticated two-tone Snowdonia White and Cranberry Red. This is further accentuated by elegant mudguards and sapphire black accents.

The Bonneville 100 is now available in an eye-catching Aluminum Black and Baja Orange paint scheme, providing a punch to its fresh look. The T120 model shines with a refined combination of Crystal White and Cranberry Red. The Speed ​​Twin 900 with a modern aesthetic with a two-tone tank in Matt Phantom Black and Matt Crystal White. This motorcycle also comes with black mudguards and side panels. The Bonneville Boober also gets a stunning two-tone matte finish and combines Graphite with Baja Orange.

High-performance Models

Trimph’s high-performance models also get this new core upgrade. The Speed ​​Triple 1200 RS is now available in Yellow cosmetics and is accentuated by a black RS graphic and yellow details on the bodywork, giving it a faster appearance. The Street Triples 765 RS also gets a new Matt Baja Orange and Pure White color scheme. The high-performance Street Triple 765 Rs gets a new Phantom Black scheme with yellow highlights.