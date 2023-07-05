Triumph launches Speed 400 in India; Gets a price tag of 2.33 Lakh

UK-owned motorcycle company Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have introduced one of their two models for the Indian market. The Triumph Speed 400 gets a starting price of Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scrambler 400 X, a twin motorcycle, will debut in October of this year. Only the first 10,000 consumers in India will only be able to purchase Speed 400 at the starting price, said Bajaj.

Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are equipped with the revolutionary TR-series engine which is a brand-new 398cc single-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled engine features DOHC architecture and delivers an impressive output of 40hp at 8000rpm and 37.5Nm of torque at 6500rpm. With a 6-speed gearbox, these motorcycles offer smooth gear shifts and exhilarating performance. The engine’s refined machined finish and classic styling cues pay homage to Triumph’s larger modern classic models.

These bikes offer both strength and agility on the road thanks to their tubular steel hybrid spine/perimeter frames. While the engine on both bikes is identical, the customized chassis and suspension setup on each bike ensures the best performance and handling.

The Speed 400 will come with 17-inch wheels on both sides. It gets sporty Metzeler Sportec M9RR tires. In terms of suspension, it features a 43mm big-piston fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

Triumph Speed 400 is packed with a host of modern features. Standard equipment includes all-LED lighting, ride-by-wire technology, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, an immobilizer, an assist clutch, and a convenient USB-C charging port.

The semi-digital instrumentation cluster gets multiple features including a large analog speedometer, a small LCD screen that displays essential information like digital tachometer, gear position indicator, trip data, and fuel gauge.

The inclusion of the heated grips symbol hints at the potential availability of this optional accessory.

The Triumph Speed 400 will directly compete against KTM 390 Duke, newly launched Harley Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 etc.