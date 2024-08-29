Triumph Daytona 660 launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 9.72 lakh

Triumph has launched the Triumph Daytona 660 in India at an attractive price tag of Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The super sports motorcycle is targeted at those who are looking for a sub-800cc sports bike. For those who are unknown, the Triumph Daytona 660 gets a three-cylinder engine that is also found in the Trident 660 as well as Tiger Sport 660.

Engine and power

The Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a three-cylinder engine that produces 95hp at 11,250rpm and 69Nm at 8250rpm. The torque figures are more as compared to the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. It gets a six-speed transmission along with slipper and assist clutch. When it comes to the weight of the motorcycle, the Daytona is heavier than the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660.

Hardware, Connectivity and Colours

In terms of dimensions, the motorcycle’s seat height is 810mm. The colour options that are available for the audience are Snowdonia White, Satin Granite, and Carnival Red. The motorcycle gets a lightweight frame along with 41 mm upside-down forks from Showa. At the rear, we get a monoshock suspension with preload adjustment.

The wheels are five-spoke aluminum wheels and it gets Poser 6 tyres from Michelin. When it comes to brakes there are 310 mm disc at the front. Riding modes offered on the motorcycle is Sport, Road as well as Rain. The motorcycle get 14-litre fuel tank like the Trident 660.

When it comes to screen, we get a TFT screen which offers My Triumph Connectivity System as an accessory. Some of the additional equipment that is offered for the buyers include tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Triumph Protect+ alarm system and Triumph Track+ tracker.