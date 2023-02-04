Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets costlier by Rs 50,000 in India, Check new prices

The prices of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been increased in India and the variants cost Rs 50,000 more. The strong hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the ones which get the price hike. Currently, the price of Urban Cruiser Hyryder Strong-hybrid starts at Rs 15.61 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh. Earlier the prices of strong hybrid variant were between Rs 15.11 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid variant is offered in S, G, and V.

The price details of all variants of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are mentioned below.

Strong-hybrid eCVT New price Old price S Rs 15.61 lakh Rs 15.11 lakh G Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh V Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

Engine Specifications

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder strong hybrid is offered with 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. A 1.5-litre 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine generates a maximum power of 92hp. The maximum torque offered on the SUV is 122 Nm. The transmission is e-CVT while the drive type is 2WD. The strong hybrid system is offered with a 177.6V lithium-ion battery. The electric motor produces 79hp power and 114Nm torque. The fuel efficiency of the SUV is claimed (by the company) to be 27.97kmpl.

On the other hand, the mild-hybrid gets a 1.5-litre K15C engine that is manufactured by Maruti Suzuki. Toyota has termed the K15C engine as the ‘Neo Drive’ and produces 103hp power and 137Nm of torque. For those who are unknown, the K15C engine is offered in new Brezza, XL6 as well as the Ertiga.

The smart hybrid or mild hybrid is offered in four types E, S, G and V. However, the AWD variant of the car is only available in top-spec V trim. The Strong-hybrid eCVT variant is available is S, G and V variants.

Key Features

In terms of comfort and convenience, the SUV offers remote keyless entry, rear parking sensor, gear shift indicator, day/ night rear view mirror, adjustable steering, dual tone dashboard + seats and much more.

Colours

The SUV is offered in monotone as well as dualtone option. The monotone variant is offered in Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black and Speedy Blue. On the other hand, the dualtone variant is offered in Café White X Midnight Black, Sportin Red X Midnight Black, Enticing Silver X Midnight Black and Speedy Blue X Midnight Black.

Safety

When it comes to safety of the SUV offers dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Child-proof rear door locks etc.