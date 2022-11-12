Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant confirmed in India, to offer a mileage of 26.1 Km/kg

Japanese automaker Toyota is all set to launch its first CNG SUV in India in the form of Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG. The mid-size SUV will get the same powertrain as offered in that of some Maruti Suzuki cars. The launch date and the price of the upcoming CNG SUV will be declared in the near future.

After the CNG variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is launched in the Indian market, the car will have three variants- strong hybrid, mild hybrid and CNG variant. The CNG variant of the car will get the engine from the Maruti Suzuki. A 1.5-litre K-series engine coupled with five speed manual transmission will be present in the car. The company has predicted that the CNG variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will offer a fuel-efficiency of 26.1 Km/kg. The CNG variant petrol engine is the same as that offered on the Ertiga, Brezza, XL6 as well as Grand Vitara.

When it come to the design of the SUV, there will not be any changes on it. Key exterior features of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG include LED projector headlamps, DRLs, refreshed grille, LED tail lamp, 17-inch alloy wheels etc.

The safety features on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG should include those present in the current variant. The safety features include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Child-proof rear door locks etc.

Toyota is also expected to launch the Innova Hycross in the Indian market soon and the MPV will be showcased in India on November 25. Prior to the launch of the MPV in India, the Toyota Innova Hycross has been spotted multiple times while testing. The recent spied pictures of the MPV have been on the internet and we could not enough of it. The Toyota Innova Hycross will make its debut in Indonesia as ‘Innova Zenix’.