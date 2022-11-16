Toyota teases Innova Hycross ahead of launch for the first time in India

Toyota is going to launch the Innova Hycross in India on November 25 and has teased the same for the first time. The company has taken to its official Twitter media handle to announce the news.

“The legend has elevated itself to a new HY, with muscular SUV stance and glamorous yet tough styling,” says the teaser. The teaser reveals the new design of the upcoming design. The prices of the Innova Hycross will be announced by the company at 2023 Auto Expo in January.

The new Innova Hycross gets monocoque architecture and a front-wheel drive layout. Unlike the Innova Crysta, the Hycross gets a ladder-frame chassis. Speaking about the engine of the Hycross, the MPV will not get a diesel variant. Both the engines offered on the car will include 2.0-litre petrol engine. It is expected that while one variant will get a 2.0-litre NA engine, the other will get a hybrid engine. For the sake of cost-cutting, Toyota will localise the hybrid powertrain technology, said reports.

When it comes to the exterior, the Innova Hycross gets a large hexagonal grille that is quite similar to the Corolla Cross SUV that is sold in the International markets. The key highlights in terms of design include L-shaped inserts, refreshed bonnet design, new LED headlamps, and much more. Similarly, the MPV gets 10-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and much more.

The legend has elevated itself to a new HY, with muscular SUV stance and glamorous yet tough styling. #MyNewHY #ToyotaIndia pic.twitter.com/3ItlKSBbgG — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 16, 2022

In terms of equipment, the Innova Hycross is expected to offer a big touchscreen as well as an infotainment system. It will also support Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto compatibility. We expect the MPV to offer a refreshed dashboard as well as captain seats.

For those who are unknown, the Innova Crysta is currently sold in a Petrol engine only. In terms of price, the Toyota Innova costs somewhere between Rs 18.09 lakh and Rs 23.83 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).