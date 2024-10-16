Toyota Taisor Limited Edition launched in India, check the price and specs

Toyota has launched a limited edition of the Toyota Taisor in India. The Toyota Taisor Limited Edition is priced between Rs 10.56 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh. As the name speaks, this new edition of the compact SUV is available for a limited time period. If you are planning to purchase the SUV you can do so till October 31.

The Toyota Taisor Limited Edition gets cosmetic updates only and mechanically it remains the same. The Limited Edition of the SUV gets accessories worth Rs 20,160. It is available only with the turbo-petrol engine variant. On the exterior, the SUV gets granite grey and red colours front and rear under spoilers. It also gets touches of chrome around the headlamps, front grille, and side moulding. There are door visors, all-weather 3D mats and door lamps in this special edition SUV.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, we get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is paired with 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor automatic options. The engine generates maximum power of 100hp and the price ranges between Rs 10.56 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh.

The regular variant of Taisor gets an additional 1.2-litre petrol engine and a CNG version. While the former generates 90hp of maximum power, the CNG-powered version produces 78hp of maximum power in the manual form.

Just like the Hyryder Festival Edition, the Taisor Limited Edition is expected to increase the sales of the company during this festive season.