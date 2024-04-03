Toyota Taisor launched in India at Rs 7.74 lakh; Bookings open

Toyota India has launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor in the country. The price of the coupe SUV is set at Rs 7.74 lakh, (ex-showroom) which makes it the most affordable offering of the company. The automaker has already opened the bookings for the SUV and the deliveries will likely commence starting in May.

The Toyota Taisor has the same design as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, but it is at least Rs 22,000 more expensive than the Maruti counterpart.

Toyota Taisor: Design and Features

The Toyota Taisor sports a thick chrome bar on the fascia with a new honeycomb grille at the front. It features twin horizontal LED DRLs with a split headlight design. At the side it has a sloping roofline, which is identical to the Fronx. It rides on 16-inch tyres and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels for the higher trims. The rear has sleek connected LED tail lamps with skid plates in front and rear.

The interiors are dual-tone in colour, and the variant gets a 9-inch infotainment system with an Arkamys sound system. The mid-level trims come with a 7-inch touch screen, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard features. Safety features include six air bags, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, a head-up display, etc.

Toyota Taisor: Engine Options

Toyota offers the Taisor in two engine options-one is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and another 1-litre turbo-petrol one. While the former has an output of 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The latter offers 99 bhp power and 147.6 Nm of torque. The NA powertrain comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The turbo-petrol engine is available in a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic variants.

The new Taisor is also available in a single CNG variant with a 1.2-litre engine, which produces 76.4 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque. It is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Taisor: Price

The Taisor is the most affordable Toyota vehicle in India, as it starts at Rs 7.74 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The SNG variant costs Rs 8.72 lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi). The Taisor competes the other vehicles in the segment such as the Fronx, upcoming 2024 facelift Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

