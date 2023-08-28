Toyota Rumion launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.29 lakh; Know Specs here

Toyota has launched its latest MPV Toyota Rumion in India and the price of the MPV starts at Rs 10.19 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.68 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom prices). For those who are unknown, the Toyota Rumion is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that has been a successful MPV in terms of sales.

Toyota Rumion Specs

The booking of Toyota Rumion is open and it can be done by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Similarly, the deliveries of the Rumion will start from September 8.

The Rumion is available in petrol as well as CNG fuel option. The Rumion is powerd by 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from Maruti and generates 103hp power and 137Nm of torque. It comes with 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque torque converter automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the CNG-spec engine generates 88hp and 121.5Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency of the MPV is 20.51kmpl for the petrol variant and 26.11km/kg for the CNG variant.

Design and Interior

The overall design of the Rumion is same as that of the Ertiga. However, some difference in the design is in the form of trapezoidal fog lamp housings, and grille like Innova Crysta. The alloy wheels are dual tone while other exterior elements are similar to Ertiga.

When it comes to the interior of the Rumion, we get a dual-tone black and beige dashboard finish, faux wood insert, beige upholstery etc. Equipments on the MPV include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, digital MID, connected car tech, four airbags, Hill hold with ESC, cruise controls, Paddle shifters, 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment etc.

Price

Variant Price S MT (Petrol) Rs 10.29 lakh S AT (Petrol) Rs 11.89 lakh G MT (Petrol) Rs 11.45 lakh V MT (Petrol) Rs 12.18 lakh V AT (Petrol) Rs 13.68 lakh S MT (CNG) Rs 11.24 lakh

Under the Toyota-Suzuki global partnership, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has shared multiple models including Baleno, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga. Similarly, Toyota shares Innova Hycross with Maruti. The Grand Vitara or Urban Cruiser Hyryder is jointly developed by the two companies