Toyota relaunches Innova Crysta in India, Prices start at Rs 19.13 lakh

Toyota has relaunched the Innova Crysta in India at a starting price of Rs 19.13 lakh. The company offers the MPV in four trims and buyers get two seating configurations for it. The Toyota Innova Crysta was discontinued by the manufacturer earlier. However, now the model gets only diesel engine. The petrol variant of the MPV has been discontinued by Toyota.

Engine and Specs

The Toyota Innova Crysta is offered in a single engine variant-2.4-litre diesel engine variant. The 2.4-litre diesel engine is paired with 5-speed manual transmission and offers 150PS power and 343Nm of torque. The MPV is offered in G/ GX/ VX/ GX variants and is offered in 7/8 seats.

The Innova Hycross gets both petrol as well as petrol-hybrid powertrains.

Price and Variants

Variant Price Crysta G (7 seater) Rs 19.13 lakh Crysta G (8 seater) Rs 19.18 lakh Crysta GX (7 seater) Rs 19.99 lakh Crysta GX (8 seater) Rs 19.99 lakh Crysta VX (7 seater) Rs 19.99 lakh Crysta VX (8 seater) Rs 19.99 lakh Crysta VX (7 seater) PW Rs 19.23 lakh Crysta VX (8 seater) PW Rs 19.28 lakh Crysta GX (7 seater) PW Rs 20.09 lakh Crysta GX (8 seater) PW Rs 20.09 lakh

Design

The relaunched Innova Hycross is offered in the same design as offered earlier. The Crysta gets a relatively smaller grille as compared to the old model. The other changes offered on the MPV are redesigned bumper as well as new fog lamp housing.

Key features

The key features of the MPV include powered driver seat adjustment, multi-zone climate control, leather seats, ambient lighting, 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. When it comes to safety users get 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, hill-start assist, electronic stability control, tree-point seatbelts etc.

(NB: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices of the MPV.)