Toyota is looking to fill the void between the Toyota Fortuner and Hyryder in India and this will be done by a new 4×4 SUV. According to reports by Autocar India, Toyota is developing a monocoque-based 4×4 SUV i.e. mini-Fortuner and it rivals the likes of Scorpio and Roxx in India. This SUV is expected to be placed above the Hyryder and will be value for money.

Toyota enjoys a monopoly when it comes to full-size SUV in India. Those who want a hard-core SUV with off-roading capability can opt for the Fortuner. The Toyota Fortuner has got everything one needs from a hard-core SUV but it has become more premium year after year. The on-road price of the SUV starts at around Rs 39 lakh (avg on-road price) and goes till Rs 60 lakh (avg on-road price) in India. Well, this is why Toyota is planning to launch an affordable alternative to the Fortuner. This ‘mini-Fortuner’ is expected to be below Rs 40 lakh and will offer 4×4 capabilities. The SUV is expected to be a 5 seater and is expected to offer high ground clearance and rugged looks.

Even though the details about the powertrain are unknown, the mini Fortuner might get the engine that powers the Innova Hycross. The Hycross gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is coupled with a strong hybrid system. We might not get diesel option on the SUV.

While the Innova Hycross is offered with TNGA platform, the mini Fortuner will get different platform. If Toyota places its new 4WD SUV in a perfect slot, it can give proper competition to the likes of SUVs like the Thar Roxx or the Scorpio N.