Toyota might launch the Maruti Fronx based Taisor SUV very soon

Toyota has joined hands with Maruti since the last couple of years in order to launch rebadged vehicles. Maruti has also benefitted from the partnership with Toyota as the company launched the Grand Vitara last year. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the rebadged version of Toyota Hyryder. Speaking about rebadging, Toyota will launch a compact SUV that is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Speaking about the common factors, the Toyota Taisor will have similar body dimensions as the Maruti Fronx. However, when it comes to the exterior, the Toyota Taisor will have its own distinguished design (just like the Glanza). The price of the compact SUV is expected to start from Rs 7.5 lakh and might go as high as Rs 10 lakh. With the launch of the Toyota Fronx, the company might expect a hike in the volume of sales.

When it comes to engine options, the Toyota Taisor is expected to offer the same engine option as the Fronx. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered in two engines- 1.2 litre K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine and a 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol engine. The 1.2 litre engine produces power of 89bhp and torque of 113Nm. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 99bhp of power and 147.6Nm of torque. While the 1.2 litre engine is offered in 5 speed manual or AMT transmission, the 1.0-litre engine is offered in 5 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmission.

Important features of the car include 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Head-Up display, wireless charging for gadgets, 360 degree camera, 40 intelligent connected car features and much more.

In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will get ESP will hill hold assist, rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX and up to 6 airbags.

(NB: We are eagerly waiting for Toyota to officially announce the features and specifications of the car soon.)