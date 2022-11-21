Toyota Innova Zenix unveiled in Indonesia, to debut as Innova Hycross soon in India

Toyota Innova Zenix has been unveiled in Indonesia today. The MPV will debut in India on November 25. The major highlight of the Zenix is three-row strong hybrid engine MPV. The Toyota Innova Zenix will be offered along with the Innova Crysta in India.\

The specifications of the Toyota Innova Zenix have been mentioned below in details.

Engine

Toyota Innova Zenix is available in 2.0-litre petrol engine as well as 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid motor. The 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 172 bhp of maximum power along with 187Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid motor offers 111bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 206Nm

Dimensions

The Toyota Innova Zenix gets a monocoque chassis with a FWD layout. The Innova Crysta which is the predecessor of Zenix offers ladder-on-frame chassis with a RWD layout. The dimesions of the SUV are 4755mm x 1,850mm x 1,795mm (length, width and height). The ground clearance of the Innova Zenix is be 185mm. The Innova Zenix will be available in White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Attitude Black, and DK Steel MC colours.

Design

The design of the 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix is quite different from its predecessor. The MPV gets new grille, touches of chrome, refreshed LED headlamps, triangular inserts with LED DRLs, fog lights and much more. The wheels of the Innova Zenix are 18-inches while there is a presence of spoiler too.

Interior

The interior of the Toyota Innova Zenix gets a dual-tone brown and black theme finish. Key features of the interior include features like 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Price

When it comes to price of the MPV, the Toyota Innova Zenix/ Hycross is expected to cost between Rs 22 lakh- Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

For those who are unknown, the Innova Crysta is currently sold in a Petrol engine only. In terms of price, the Toyota Innova costs somewhere between Rs 18.09 lakh and Rs 23.83 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).