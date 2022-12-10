Toyota Innova Hycross to reach dealerships in January 2023, Deliveries to start by January 

Toyota Innova Hycross will reportedly reach dealerships in the early days of the January month, suggested dealers. While the test drives of the vehicle should begin in the said time period.

The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross are expected to be announced by end of this month or the early days of the next month. Deliveries of the Hycross are likely to start by the end of January.

Toyota Innova Hycross variant, engine and features

The Hycross can is avaialble in five variants – G SLF, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O) – the last three being exclusive to the strong-hybrid powertrain. The MPV is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine that can be paired with a strong-hybrid power unit. The 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol combination is claimed to offer a efficiency of 21.1kmpl. It can run over 1,000 kilometres on a full tank.

The power unit comes paired to an e-CVT and this Hycross variant can reach from 0 to 100kmph in just 9.5 seconds, claimed the company. The non-hybrid petrol engine is reserved for the lower-spec variants.

The new Innova is bigger and more premium than the outgoing Crysta. Inside the cabin, it gets a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system, second row powered Ottoman seats with an extended leg rest and wireless charging.

It comes fitted with six airbags, a 360-degree camera and an advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which gets adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

The Hycross is expected to cost between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It’s considered a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and an affordable option to the Carnival.