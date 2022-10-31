Toyota Innova Hycross set to debut in India on this date, Check the specs here

Toyota is all set to introduce its latest MPV- Toyota Innova Hycross in the Indian market. The Toyota Innova Hycross will be showcased in India on November 25, 2022 while the price will be announced during the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. Prior to the India launch, the Innova Hycross is expected to be unveiled in Indonesia around November 21. The MPV will be sold as Toyota Innova Zenix in the Indonesian market.

The Toyota Innova Hycross was recently teased by the company on social media and we could get some glimpse of the MPV. The Innova Hycross gets a large hexagonal grille that is quite similar to the Corolla Cross SUV that is sold in the International markets. The key highlights in terms of design include L shaped inserts, refreshed bonnet design, new LED headlamps and much more. Similarly, the MPV gets 10-spoke alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and much more.

The new Innova Hycross gets monocoque architecture and a front wheel drive layout. The Innova Crysta on the other hand gets a ladder-frame chassis along with a rear-wheel drive set-up. Speaking about the engine of the Hycross, the MPV will not offer a diesel variant. Both the engines offered on the car will include 2.0-litre petrol engine. It is expected that while one variant will get a 2.0-litre NA engine, the other will get a hybrid engine. For the sake of cost-cutting, Toyota will localise the hybrid powertrain technology, said reports.

The prices of the Innova Hycross are expected to be announced at the Auto Expo 2023. Post its launch the MPV is expected to be sold across existing Innova Crysta. For those who are unknown, the Innova Crysta is currently sold in a Petrol engine only. In terms of price, the Toyota Innova costs somewhere between Rs 18.09 lakh and Rs 23.83 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).