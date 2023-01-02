Toyota Innova Hycross launched in India; Check price, range, features and more

Toyota has finally launched the Innova Hycross in India. The Toyota Innova Hycross, which was first unveiled in India in early November, has a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh for the entry-level version and goes all the way to Rs 28.97 lakh for the higher variant (all-India ex-showroom).

Take a look at the details of price, design, and specifications of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross variants, price

The Toyota Innova Hycross comes with a total of five variants – G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX(O). As per seating arrangements, it comes in G 7-seater, G 8-seater, GX 7-seater, GX 8-seater, Hybrid VX 7-seater, Hybrid VX 8-seater, Hybrid ZX, Hybrid ZX (O).

The entry-level G 7-Seater turbo petrol variant’s price in India starts at Rs 18.30 lakh. While, the G 8-Seater variant costs Rs 5000 more than the seven-seat model that is it is priced at Rs 18.35 lakh. The GX variant carries a initial price tag of GX 7-seater is priced at Rs 19.15 lakh and the Hybrid Vx variant is priced at Rs 24.01 lakh. The highest 8S variant costs only Rs 5000 more than the 7S variant.

Toyota Innova Hycross design

The new Toyota Innova Hycross overall has a distinct MPV silhouette. But,it has a more SUV-like appearance with a large, upright grille, a high bonnet line and body cladding all around. It features a hexagonal grille that is surrounded by chrome below and has wraparound LED headlamps. Toyota has inserted matte silver inserts and massive horizontal Daytime Running Lamps in the bumpers. Daytime Running Lamps work as turn indicators.

The Hycross packs a roof-mounted spoiler, chunky LED tail-lights and a blacked-out rear bumper.

Speaking of dimensions, the Hycross has a 100mm more wheelbase than the Crysta.

Toyota Innova Hycross interior design

Inside the cabin, the Hycross features a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen and rectangular AC vents along with stack of HVAC controls in the dashboard.

The dashboard features soft-touch leather and metallic decorations. While, the higher variants of the MPV get dual-tone brown and black interior theme with Dark Chestnut leather seat upholstery, while lower variants get black fabric upholstery.

Toyota Innova Hycross features

Toyota offers the top variants with features like panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, memory function for the driver’s seat, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

Safety system of the Hycross is handled by Toyota’s ADAS tech called Toyota Safety Sense that includes features like lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and a pre-collision system. Other safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control and ESP as standard.

The 7-seat configuration gets two captain’s chairs with a segment-first ottoman function for the middle row. The 8-seat layout, on the other hand, gets bench seats for both second and third rows. Toyota is providing three-point seat belts for all passengers.

Toyota Innova Hycross powertrain, range

The new Hycross is based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform. It has a new monocoque chassis.

The Innova Hycross is offered in petrol and strong-hybrid powertrain options, but the company will not be offering any diesel variant for the Hycross. The strong-hybrid powertrain comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit, which uses an Atkinson or Miller cycle to aid fuel efficiency. The Hybrid powertrain churns a combined output of 184hp and is paired with an e-Drive transmission.

The non-hybrid version of the same 1,987cc engine produces 172hp and 205Nm and is mated to a CVT gearbox. Both configurations of the Innova Hycross are front-wheel drive only and do not get a manual transmission option. The Toyota Innova Hycross has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24kpl for the hybrid, while the naturally aspirated version has a fuel efficiency figure of 16.13kpl.

It must also be noted that only the base G and GX trims can be had with the non-hybrid powertrain, while the higher VX, ZX and ZX (O) trims are only available with strong hybrids. .

Toyota Innova Hycross warranty details

Toyota is offering a warranty of three years or 1,00,000km, which can be extended to five years or 2,20,000km. The carmaker is also offering a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000km on the hybrid’s battery.

Toyota Innova Hycross competition

The new Innova Hycross does not have a direct rival, but finds itself in the company of similarly priced three-row SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari. It will also take on the Kia Carnival, which is scheduled to be launched later next year.