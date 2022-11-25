Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India, to be offered hybrid petrol and petrol variants only

Toyota has finally introduced its first petrol hybrid MPV- Innova Hycross in India today. The Toyota Innova Hycross debuted earlier in Indonesia as the Innova Zenix. The Innova Hycross will be available in petrol and petrol hybrid models only. There will not be any diesel model of the vehicle in India. Toyota claims that the Hycross hybrid has a fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl (which is quite good for a vehicle of its size).

Design

When it comes to the design of the 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix is quite different from its predecessor. The MPV gets a new hexagonal grille with gunmetal finish, ample touches of chrome, refreshed LED headlamps, triangular inserts with LED DRLs, fog lights and much more. The wheels of the Innova Zenix are 18-inches while there is a presence of spoiler too.

Dimensions and Chassis

The dimensions of the MPV are 4755mm x 1,850mm x 1,795mm (length, width and height). The ground clearance of the Innova Zenix is 185mm. The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a monocoque chassis with a FWD layout. Users get seating configuration of 7, 8 seats.

Powertrain

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in 2.0-litre petrol engine as well as 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid motor. The 2.0-litre (1987cc) petrol engine gets a CVT gearbox and produces 172 bhp of maximum power along with 205Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the petrol-hybrid motor offers 152bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 187Nm. The combined output of the petrol-hybrid engine is 184hp. The hybrid powertrain gets an e-CVT transmission and gets Toyota’s fifth-gen strong hybrid tech.

The Hycross Hybrid offers fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl, claims Toyota. On the other hand, a full fuel tank offers a range of 1097km. In terms of acceleration, the Toyota Hycross offers a 0-100kmph in just 9.5 seconds.

Interior and safety

The Interior of the Toyota Hycross offers a multi-layered dashboard, 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL music system, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, digital controls for AC, captain seats for second row, panoramic sunroof, Hill hold/descent control etc.

When it comes to the safety of the vehicle, it is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, six airbags, electronic parking brake and much more.

Colours and Price

The Toyota Hycross is offered in seven attractive colours including- Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkiling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake.

The price of the Toyota Hycross is expected to be around Rs 22 lakh and Rs 28 lakh. The bookings of the vehicle have started at just Rs 50,000.