Toyota Innova Hycross arrives at showrooms ahead of launch

The Toyota Innova Hycross, which was unveiled in India on November 25, has arrived in dealers’ showrooms across the country. The bookings for the updated MPV are already underway for Rs 50,000. However, the company has not revealed the price of the MPV yet.

It is available in five trims – G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O). While the Strong hybrid powertrain is available with VX, ZX and ZX(O) trims. The Innova Hycross is expected to be priced around Rs 22-30 lakh. The company might announce the official cost of the car early next year.

Toyota Innova Hycross Engine, specs, and features

Toyota is offering the Innova Hycross with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 20-litre petrol-hybrid engine. The former is tuned to produce 172bhp and 205Nm of torque while the latter churns out an extra 11bhp. The transmission options include a CVT and an e-CVT unit, respectively.

The Innova Hycross is based on the TNGA platform and features sleeker LED headlamps, a bigger grille, and a re-profiled bumper with integrated LED DRLs that also doubles up as turn indicators. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, a redesigned rear quarter glass, and horizontally stacked split LED tail lamps.

Inside the cabin, it has an 10.-inch dashboard-mounted touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, an electric tailgate, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system. The new Hycross can be had in seven or eight-seat layouts where the middle row can also be operated electrically.

Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) features

Toyota has receives most of the booking are for top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants. These come with exclusive features such as panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and first-in-segment powered ottoman seats with long slide. Other supporting factors could include best-in-class fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl.

The top-specs variants also gets advanced safety features such as dynamic radar cruise control, auto high beam, blind spot monitoring, pre collision warning system, lane trace assist and rear cross traffic alert with the Toyota Safety Sense Suite.

Top-spec variants get some exclusive connectivity features, in addition to the ones offered with other variants of Innova Hycross. It has now gone on display across select dealer showrooms in India. Missautologs has shared a detailed video from one such dealership where the Innova Hycross is on display.

Innova Hycross waiting period

The waiting period for Innova Hycross could be reach as high as 6 months. The Super White and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake colour options are more in demand. While top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants will be available in 7-seat configuration, other variants will have option of 7/8 seats. It is expected to have a launch price of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.