Toyota Innova Crysta gets removed from official website of the company, gets replaced by Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross has been officially unveiled in India and the MPV will be launched in early 2023. However, it is quite surprising to find out that the Japanese manufacturer has already removed Innova Crysta from its product list on the official website. On the official website, Toyota shows Hycross in place of Crysta.

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been one of the best-selling vehicles offered by the company in India. Not only the Crysta was used for commercial purposes but also used for used as a personal vehicle. The wide variety of uses that Cysta offered to its users is the USP of Crysta. As the Crysta is removed from the official website of the company, it might be limited to the fleet operators only.

We can also expect a facelifted version of the Toyota Innova Crysta in the near future. For those who are unknown, Toyota had already discontinued the Diesel variants of Crysta in India.

The current generation of Innova Crysta is offered in five trims- G, G+, GX, VX and ZX. The MPV is offered in seven as well as eight-seat configurations. The petrol unit gets a 2.7-litre engine that produces 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 2.4-litre engine produces 150PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque.

Both the Petrol as well as Diesel engines get MT (5-speed) as well as AT (6-speed torque converter). The important features offered in the car include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, cruise control, and much more.

When it comes to the safety of the MPV we get parking sensors at the rear and front, stability control, ISOFIX, and up to seven airbags. The prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta start at Rs 18.09 lakh and go up to Rs 26.77 lakh.

A screenshot of the official Toyota website has been mentioned below.