Toyota Innova Crysta diesel variant back in the Indian market, bookings open

The Toyota Innova Crysta diesel variant has been back in the Indian market and the booking of the same has been started. The prices of the MUV will be announced later while the booking amount is Rs 50,000. The Innova Crysta will be sold across the newly launched Innova Hycross. This will be the first time that the company will sell two variants of the Innova in India.

Engine Specifications

The Toyota Innova Crysta diesel will be offered in 2.4-litre diesel engine and will be coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. There will not be an automatic variant of the Innova Crysta diesel.

Seating capacity and variants

When it comes to the variants, the Toyota Innova Crysta will be available in G, GX, VX and ZX variants. The ZX variant will be the top variant, while the G variant will be the base variant. Users will get option to opt for 7/ 8 seater variants.

Features

The Toyota Innova Crysta offers many features including multi-zone climate control, picnic tables for 2nd row, leather seats for some variants, ambient lighting in the cabin, one-touch tumble feature for 2nd row seats etc.

Safety features on the MUV include seven airbags, parking sensors at the front and rear, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, and much more.