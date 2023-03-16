Toyota Fortuner look like a hatchback in front of The Great Khali

The Toyota Fortuner generally looks massive on the road, but Indian WWE fighter ‘ The Great Kahli’ makes it look like a hatchback with his 7 feet 1 inch height and physique.

Though. Great Khali gas retired from his profession and is currently staying at home in his ancestral village his popularity still remains the same. From time to time we get to see video and pictures of him surfacing on the internet.

The Great Khali makes things which generally looks huge look small in front him. Previously, we have seen the ex-wrestler make a regular car or a bike look like a toy. Now, a picture of him standing next to a Toyota Fortuner has now gone viral on the internet, in which Khali has made Toyota Fortuner look like a hatchback.

The picture shows Khali standing next to a pre-facelift model of the current generation Toyota Fortuner. The massive 7-seater Fortuner is 4.8 metres long and over 1.8 metres tall, it still looks minuscule in comparison to Khali’s 2 metres tall frame.

Earlier, a video of the the Great Khali sitting inside the same SUV was seen in a video, in which he has pushed the co-passenger completely to the rear and has reclined the seat slightly to make more room for his huge physique. Khali reportedly uses the Fortuner very often to reach events and commute.

Though we don’t know if the Toyota Fortuner is bought by him, the ex-wrestler also said to own expensive SUVs like an older generation Toyota Land Cruiser, older generation Toyota Glanza hatchback. Videos of him driving the Toyota Glanza all by himself are also available. He reportedly also uses it to reach shooting locations and buy groceries. The car and Kahli does not fit due to his height. It was seen that his head touches the car’s roof. He also does not look comfortable while riding the car.

Other than cars, Khali also has few motorcycles in his garage. A video of him riding a Royal Enfield had gone viral in the past. He also has a Hero Splendor and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle.