Toyota discontinues Urban Cruiser compact SUV in India

Toyota has discontinued the Urban Cruiser compact SUV in India. The company has said that they took this step after considering the feedback from customers.

The company aims to enhance the mobility experience of the customers by introducing models as per customer feedback. The statement released by Toyota Kirloskar Motor reads, “We continuously study the market to understand the changing customer preferences, and focus on delivering them ever-better cars with enhanced and sustainable technologies.”

“Therefore, in alignment to this philosophy, we have decided to phase out the Urban Cruiser, firmly believing that our existing strong and sustainable product line-up in India will help us cater to the demand in the market,” further stated the statement. Toyota has now removed the Urban Cruiser from their official website.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser SUV was launched in September 2020. It is a rebadged version of Maruti Vitara Brezza. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Soon after Toyota raised the price and after several price hikes it’s cost rose to Rs 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sales of Toyota Urban Cruiser were decent. However, in recent months, it witnessed a fall in sales. The company has sold more than 65,000 units of the SUV since its launch.

The Urban Cruiser SUV was powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, that out puts maximum power of 103bhp and peak torque of 138Nm.