Toyota Corolla Cross rumoured to launch in India, to be offered as a 7-seater SUV

Toyota is rumored to launch a new 7-seater SUV in the Indian market and that might be the new Corolla Cross. As reported by Autocar India, the Toyota Cross will be larger than the global variant of the SUV as it is quite similar in size as the Hyryder. Through the Corolla Cross, it is expected that the company will compete with the likes of XUV700, Hyundai Tucson, or the Jeep Meridian.

When it comes to the size of the SUV we guess that it will be longer than the Hyryder but less than the Innova Hycross. While the Hyryder is 2640mm, the Innova Hycross is 2850mm and we expect the new Corolla Cross to be somewhere in between the two cars (in terms of length).

When it comes to platform the company is expected to use the TNGA-C platform. The equation between the Hyryder and the Corolla Cross is expected to be something like the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar. It is important to mention that Toyota currently does not offer any 3-row SUV. The Corolla Cross is expected to get an electrically operated tailgate.

It is expected that the car will get changes in C and D pillars in order to accommodate the third row or last 2 seats. In terms of exterior, Toyota could go with some changes with grille, bumpers and headlights. It is also possible that the Japanese manufacturer will introduce something that is already present in its home market.

When it comes to the engine of the Corolla Cross, it is expected to offer the same engine as that of the Innova Hycross. We expect that the Cross will get a 2.0-litre petrol engine as well as 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine. There will not be any option for a diesel engine.

Considering that the Toyota Fortuner (7 seater SUV) is quite expensive for the middle-class Indian, the Toyota Corolla Cross might be something that the SUV (7 seater) lovers might welcome. Price of the SUV is expected to be between Rs 20lakh- Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).