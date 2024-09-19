Top discounts offers on compact SUVs this festive season

The major automobile manufacturers are offering their products at a discounted rate during this festive season. If you are looking to buy a compact SUVs with some good discount offer then check out these 5 deals.

These five compact SUVs are getting the maximum discounts and benefits during this festive seaon, check them out.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

You can save up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the purchase of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny during this festive season. The highest discount is offered with the top-spec Alpha variant, and the lower Zeta variant can be purchased with Rs 1.95 lakh discount. Maruti has once again raised the discount on the Jimny to attract more sale figure. The lower Zeta variant gets Rs 45,000 more off than last month.

The Jimny is currently priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh. It rivals the Thar and Gurkha.

Nissan Magnite

The second in the list with high offer is the Nissan Magnite that is getting up to Rs 1.25 lakh benefits this month. You can get the benefit as a cash discount, an exchange bonus, corporate discounts and a loyalty bonus.

The entry-level XE and the AMT gearbox-equipped variants powered by the 72hp, 1.0-litre petrol engine get up to Rs 85,000 and Rs 1.2 lakh off, respectively. Nissan’s compact SUV is currently priced between Rs 6.00 lakh and Rs 10.66 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh on its popular Nexon model. The higher-spec Creative+ S gets the maximum discount and the MY2023 models is getting an additional cash discount of up to Rs 16,000. However, the entry-level Smart (O), Smart+ and Smart+ S variants are not included in the offer.

The range-topping Fearless trims get up to Rs 60,000 discount benefits. It competes against Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO. The compact SUV comes in the price range of Rs 8.00 lakh and Rs 15.8 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Get the Mahindra Bolero Neo this festive season with savings of up to Rs 85,000. The range-topping Bolero B6 OPT variant is getting up to Rs 90,000 in benefits and discounts and the mid-spec B6 and entry-level B4 cam be purchased with up to Rs 17,000 and Rs 1,000 off, respectively.

It is currently priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 10.91 lakh. Mahindra is working on the next-gen model, which is expected to arrive in 2026.

Maruti Fronx

Maruti has increased the benefits offered with the Fronx turbo automatic variants to Rs 83,000. The Fronx with the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol gets discounts of up to Rs 35,000 and the 1.2-litre petrol Sigma gets Rs 32,500 in benefits. The Delta, Delta Plus, and Delta Plus (O) variants each get a discount of Rs 30,000, and the CNG is available with Rs 10,000 off across all variants. The compact SUV is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh.

Note that the discounts might be different from city to city. You can visit your nearby dealership and check the exact details of offer before making any purchase.