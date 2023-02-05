Top 5 best-selling car brands in India in January 2023- Hyundai Creta, Kia seltos and more

The carmakers have registered positive growth in sales in at the end of the first month of 2023. Customers mostly prefer the new models. Check the sales numbers and YoY growth of five best car brands in January 2023. The five best selling car brands in India are Kia, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki.

Here are the top 5 best-selling car brands in January 2023.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki continues to be the leading carmaker of India. This trend has been ongoing for many years, due to its wide product range, extensive sales and service network, and competitive pricing. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,47,348 units in January 2023. As compared, it sold 1,28,924 units sold in January 2022, registering a growth of 14.3 percent.

Hyundai

The next in line is Hyundai, which is India’s second-largest carmaker, has sold 50,106 units in January 2023. In comparison, the South Korean carmaker sold to 44,022 units in January 2022. Hyundai registered a YoY growth of 13.8 percent.

For Hyundai, the Creta remains the best-selling vehicle. It also sold the most number of Cretas ever last month.

Tata Motors

In January 2023, Tata Motors sold 47,990 units in India, in comparison to 40,780 units sold in January 2022, which is 2,116 units less than Hyundai. It registering a YoY growth of 17.7 percent last month. The Tata Nexon SUV is the best selling product of the carmaker, followed by Tata Punch.

The wide powertrain options with the Nexon have gathered huge popularity, while the Punch will soon follow suit when Tata launches alternative fuel options for the micro SUV.

Mahindra

Mahindra sold a total of 33,040 units of its SUVs in January 2023. In comparison, the company sold 19,860 units in January 2022. The carmaker registered a YoY growth of 66.4 percent. The Mahindra Bolero continues to be the best-selling product of the manufacturer. The next in the best-selling list is the Scorpio.

Mahindra is now eyeing the EV category as well with the launch of the all-electric XUV400.

Kia

Kia, Hyundai’s sister company, sold 28,634 units in January 2023. In comparison, it sold 19,319 units in January 2022. The carmaker has registered a YoY growth of 48.2 percent. The best selling cars of the brand are Seltos and Sonet.