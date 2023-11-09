Top 4 safest cars and 4 unsafe cars of India in 2023 as per Global NCAP rating

Every year, over 1000 road accidents took place killing lakhs of people in India, as per reports. While it is essential to drive safely and to follow all traffic rules to avoid road incidents, the car also plays a big part in securing your safety while driving. So, with this high rate of accidents, the significance of the safety of a vehicle should be given priority.

So, when you are buying a car make sure to check the safety ratings of the car and after buying it get the car insurance as it is mandatory by the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Having car insurance saves you from hefty traffic fines, license suspension, and even legal trouble.

We have listed some cars which have got high ratings in the Global NCAP test in 2023. Let’s check the top 4 safest cars of India and top 4 unsafe cars of India along with their Global NCAP rating.

Top 4 safest cars of India

Tata Safari

Tata Safari is one of the top most safest car offered in India with a starting price tag of Rs 16.19 lakh (Ex-showroom). In 2023, it has a 5-star rating in both child and adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP.

The Tata Safari offers electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, a 360-degree camera, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ADAS features.

Tata Harrier

Tata Safari is another car offered in India by Tata Motors with high safety ratings. It has a starting price of Rs 15.49 lakh (Ex-showroom). Like the Safari, it also got a 5-star rating for both child and adult safety protection in the Global NCAP tests in 2023.

The safety features of the car include anti-lock braking system, anti-theft device, central locking, power door locks, child safety locks, electronic brakeforce distribution, seat belt warning, door ajar warning, hill assist, hill descent control, impact sensing, auto door unlock, and tyre pressure monitor.

Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus has a price of Rs 11.48 lakh (Ex-showroom). It is the safest sedan in the country with 5-star each in child and adult safety in the Global NCAP tests. The Vitrus has got electronic stability control (ESC), advanced features like ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold assist, and speed sensing auto door lock as safety features.

Skoda Slavia

In the GNCAP tests 2023, the Slavia has received a 5-star rating for both child occupant and adult occupant protection. The price of the car starts from 10.89 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom). It also features 6 airbags, hill-hold assist, speed sensing auto door lock, and other safety features.

Top 4 unsafe cars of India

Just like the safest cars there are some popular models which you will be surprised to know have received the worst ratings in the Global NCAP test in 2023.

Maruti Suzuki WgnoR

The WgnoR has received 1 star in child safety and 0 in adult safety in the Global NCAP test in 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Ignis has been rated with only 1 star in child occupant protection and 0 in adult occupant protection category in the Global NCAP test.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The S-Presso also got only 1 star in child safety and 0 in adult occupant protection category in the GNCAP test.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift has been rate with 1 star in each child safety and adult safety in the Global NCAP test in 2023.