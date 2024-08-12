Top 10 best-selling cars in July 2024, Hyundai at top, Maruti dominates list
The month of July witnessed a good record sales with companies Maruti and Hyundai coming on top 10 list. The list of top 10 cars sold in the country last month includes vehicles like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Swift, Tata Punch, and others.
The top 3 positions are occupied by Hyundai Creta, Maruti Swift & WagonR. Maruti has dominated the list with most it’s models in the list with the 5th, 6th, 9th and 10th positions are taken by Maruti Ertiga , Brezza, Eeco & Dzire respectively.
The Mahindra Scorpio is in 8th place, while the Tata Punch & Nexon are in 4th and 7th positions.
Top 10 cars sold in July 2024: Sales numbers
- Hyundai Creta – 17,350
- Maruti Swift – 16,854
- Maruti WagonR – 16,191
- Tata Punch – 16,121
- Maruti Ertiga – 15,701
- Maruti Brezza – 14,676
- Tata Nexon – 13,902
- Mahindra Scorpio – 12,237
- Maruti Eeco – 11,916
- Maruti Dzire – 11,647
