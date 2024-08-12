Top 10 best-selling cars in July 2024, Hyundai at top, Maruti dominates list

The month of July witnessed a good record sales with companies Maruti and Hyundai coming on top 10 list. The list of top 10 cars sold in the country last month includes vehicles like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Swift, Tata Punch, and others.

The top 3 positions are occupied by Hyundai Creta, Maruti Swift & WagonR. Maruti has dominated the list with most it’s models in the list with the 5th, 6th, 9th and 10th positions are taken by Maruti Ertiga , Brezza, Eeco & Dzire respectively.

The Mahindra Scorpio is in 8th place, while the Tata Punch & Nexon are in 4th and 7th positions.

Top 10 cars sold in July 2024: Sales numbers



Hyundai Creta – 17,350 Maruti Swift – 16,854 Maruti WagonR – 16,191 Tata Punch – 16,121 Maruti Ertiga – 15,701 Maruti Brezza – 14,676 Tata Nexon – 13,902 Mahindra Scorpio – 12,237 Maruti Eeco – 11,916 Maruti Dzire – 11,647

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Bookings begin, Deliveries to commence from Aug 23