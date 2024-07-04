Top 10 best-selling cars of India in June, Tata Punch tops the list

India has seen an increase in buying of SUVS these days. This is evident in the latest list of top-selling cars in the country for June. Out of the top 10 highest-selling cars, 5 of them are SUVs.

The SUV segment is by far the biggest in India with a share of over 50% in the total car sales

Like the past few months, the Tata Punch has once again dominated the top of the rankings with sales of 18,238 units in June. It is followed by Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Baleno and more.

Maruti Suzuki has dominated the list with six models including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which got a sale record of 16,422 units this month. The other five cars in the list include two from Tata Motors, one each from Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The Tata Punch was once again the top-selling car with sales of 18,238 units in June. It was the best-seller in March and April as well. The second in the list is the Maruti Suzuki Swift, registered sales of 16,422 units. The third one is Hyundai Creta that is running at a steady pace at 16,293 units.

In the fourth place stands MPV segment leader, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It has got a sales of 15,902 units in June. The next one in the list is the popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which clocked volumes of 14,895 units. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was next at 13,790 units.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has surpassed its sibling Brezza with 13,421 units in June, while the later clocked a sales of 13,172 units. The ninth place was filled by Mahindra Scorpio, registered volumes of 12,307 units (Sales including N and Classic).

India’s largest selling SUV for three consecutive years in FY22, FY23 and FY24, the Tata Nexon, finally entered the top 10 list with sales of 12,066 units in June. The Tata Nexon as not among the 10 best-selling cars in India in April and May.

10 largest-selling cars in India in June 2024

Tata Punch – 18,238 units Maruti Suzuki Swift – 16,422 units Hyundai Creta – 16,293 units Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – 15,902 units Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 14,895 units Maruti Suzuki WagonR – 13,790 units Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 13,421 units Maruti Suzuki Brezza – 13,172 units Mahindra Scorpio – 12,307 units Tata Nexon – 12,066 units

