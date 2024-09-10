Top 10 best-selling cars in August 2024, Check list here

The Indian automobile industry is getting ready to have a boost in sales as the festive season has kicked off in the country. Before that let’s take a look at the sale chart of the top 10 best selling cars in the market for the month of August, 2024.

In august, Maruti Brezza has emerged as the top selling car in India. The sale chart mainly includes SUVs.

Let’s take a look at the 10 best selling cars of India in August 20 24.

The Maruti Brezza has emerged as the best-selling car in August 2024. It has sold over 19,000 units in August this year in comparison to last years 14,572 units. Its year-on-year (YoY) demand grew by 32 percent, while its month-on-month (MoM) number improved by 31 percent.

The second in the list is Maruti Ertiga, which has recorded a sale of over 18,500 units in August this year. While SUVs dominate the market, Ertiga is the only MPV which has registered a 51 percent YoY sale growth. Additionally, Maruti sold around 3,000 more units of the Ertiga in August 2024 compared to July 2024.

The Hyundai Creta compact SUV has continued to maintained its place in the best selling car by securing a third spot with nearly 16,800 units sold in August. The Creta recorded a 21 percent growth on a YoY basis. However, it sold less units in comparison to July.

In August 2024, the Maruti Wagon R is in fourth place with sales of over 16,000 units.

Tata Punch including the EV model has recorded a sales of 15,643 units, thus taking the fifth spot in August 2024. The micro-SUV saw a 3 percent decline in MoM sales but its YoY figure registered an 8 percent growth.

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV has seen some improvement in sales. It has managed to rise two places in the August 2024 sales list by placing itself in sixth place with around 13,800 units sold in August. which is 1,550 units more than in July 2024 and almost 4,000 units more than the same period last year.

Launched back in May 2024, the new-generation Maruti Swift has already become one of the best-selling cars every month. In August 2024, over 12,800 units were sold, which is close to 6,000 units fewer than in August 2023 and 4,000-odd units fewer than in July 2024.

The Maruti Baleno and Fronx has secured the eighth and ninth place with sales of over 12,000 in August. The sales of the Baleno has dropped in comparison to last year record that witnessed a selling of over 18,000 units. Meanwhile, the Fronx has witnessed some minor increase in sale with 12,387 units sold in August in comparison to 12,164 in last year.

Meanwhile, Tata Nexon has made it to the 10th place with sales of 12,289 units in August. It has received a marginal increase in sales with only 8,049 sold last year at the same month.