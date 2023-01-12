This state is giving amazing subsidies on electric vehicles, get the details here

With an increase reported in the demand for electric vehicles, states are modifying their EV policies, and a new one is being drafted in Haryana now. The Haryana government has notified about its new electric vehicle policy, which now includes a total of 12 schemes, as revealed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Commerce Anand Mohan Sharan.

The Haryana government has approved the state’s electric vehicle (EV) policy which offers various incentives and concessions to EV buyers and manufacturers alike. Moreover, it goes beyond the government’s FAME-II subsidies to offer substantial limited-time discounts on new electric vehicles priced at up to Rs 70 lakh.

Haryana residents will get a discount of up to 15 percent on purchasing a new electric vehicle. In the case of electric cars, if you buy an EV priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 40 lakh, you’ll get a 15 percent discount at a maximum of Rs 6 lakh.

According to their EV policy, the Haryana government offers a 15 per cent subsidy for electric and hybrid vehicles priced under Rs 15 lakhs. Cars such as the Tigor EV could be availed and have a cap of Rs 3 lakhs. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara might also fall under this price range, and other upcoming EVs are also expected to be under this range. This step is taken in support of the EV revolution and a step into the future to encourage buyers. The EV versions of Grand Vitara & Hyryder will be eligible for subsidy.

For vehicles with a higher price range, the Haryana government offers the same 15 per cent subsidiary but with a higher cap of Rs 6 lakhs. This would include cars such as Nexon EVs, both versions, and the Honda City e:HEV as well. This also included imported cars for a limited period of time capped at Rs 10 lakhs.

There are some additional incentives as well, which include other vehicles such as e-rickshaws. According to their EV policy, these incentives will be available for 6 months after the policy’s announcement. It offers a subsidy of Rs 25,000 on e-rickshaws/carts and a Rs 50,000 subsidy for light electric motor vehicles. And for cars under Rs 10 lakhs, a subsidy of Rs 75,000 and of Rs one lakh for those above Rs 10 lakhs.

This policy benefits not only the EV buyers but also the overall manufacturing. It benefits all battery charging operators by exempting ‘Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Units’ & ‘Electric Battery Units’ from paying electricity duty for the first 10 years of business.

The SGST reimbursement under this new EV policy will be 50 per cent of the applicable net SGST for a period of 10 years. The incentives will be applicable to all companies that manufacture electric vehicles, components of electric vehicles, EV batteries and charging infrastructure. Companies setting up battery disposal units will also get 15 per cent of the fixed capital investment up to Rs 1 crore. In addition, the Haryana EV Policy 2022 promises an employment generation subsidy of Rs 48,000 per employee per year for 10 years in lieu of the domiciles of Haryana working in EV companies.

States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, etc. were already giving subsidies on purchase of EVs along with complete road tax exemption.

Read the Electric Vehicle Policy of the Government of Haryana here.