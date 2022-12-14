This man from Hyderabad owns India’s most expensive supercar- McLaren 765 LT Spider

Supercars are a rage among affluent people across the globe. Indians from the rich class are quite fascinated towards supercars, as they tend to be a status symbol. Recently a man from Hyderabad purchased the most expensive supercar sold in the country. Naseer Khan from Hyderabad took the delivery of the McLaren 765 LT Spider which is the most expensive car in India.

McLaren has officially entered the Indian market just a year ago and the company inaugurated its first dealership in Mumbai recently. Naseer Khan from Hyderabad purchased the most expensive supercar- McLaren 765 LT Spider available for sale in India. Naseer is a businessman by profession. He has shared the video of the car delivery on his official Instagram handle. McLaren offers multiple sports cars in India and that includes GT, Artura, 720S, 720S Spider, 765 LT and 765 LT Spider.

Naseer bought the supercar in MSO Volcano Red colour and it appears fabulous. It gets an aerodynamic design and is a convertible. The convertible roof collapses in just 11 seconds. The bodywork of the car is made from Carbon fibre.

When it comes to the engine of 765 LT Spider , it is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. The engine churns out 765 PS of power while the peak torque is 800 Nm. The engine is paired with a 7-speed sequential gearbox. Even though the exact price of the supercar is unknown, we assume that it will be around Rs 12 crore. The 765 LT Spider is the fastest convertible offered by McLaren and only 765 units were manufactured.

Naseer who owns the McLaren 765 LT Spider is the owner of multiple supercars. His collections of supercars include Mercedes-Benz G350d, Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Urus and many more.