This is the most affordable motorcycle with ABS, offers a mileage of 70kmpl

Two-wheelers are the most commonly used means of transport in India and they are used for multiple purposes. Commuter motorcycles are quite popular in India and they can be seen across urban and rural areas alike. Well, commuter motorcycles are more focused to offer value for money than safety. However, this motorcycle by Bajaj not only offers a great mileage but also offers ABS and that too while costing around Rs 81K.

The motorcycle we are talking about is none other than the Bajaj Platine 110 ABS. Since its launch, Platina has a reputation of offering great mileage. This makes the motorcycle suitable for commuting as users do not have to worry about fuel rates. The motorcycle offers a claimed mileage of around 70kmpl and is powered by an 115.45cc engine which is natural air cooled. The motorcycle offers 6.33 kw@7000 rpm and 9.81 Nm@5000 rpm. We get a 5 speed manual transmission in the motorcycle.

Platina 110 ABS gets a telescopic front suspension while the rear suspension is taken care by the nitrox canister suspension which is 110 mm. We get R17 front wheel along with R17 rear wheel in the motorcycle. In terms of brakes, we get a 240mm Disc with single channel ABS at the front and 110 mm drum with CBS at the rear. The digital speedometer offers gear indication, gear guidance as well as ABS indication. The motorcycle gets a fuel tank capacity of 10.5 litres. In terms of dimensions, we get 2006mm length, 713mm width and height of 1100mm. The wheelbase of the motorcycle is 1255mm while the ground clearance is 200mm. The kerb weight is 123kg while the gross weight is 253 kg.

Speaking about the price, the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is priced at Rs 80,774 (ex-showroom New Delhi).