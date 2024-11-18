This Indian State has waited off EV road tax as well as registration fee

There has been a rise in the EV segment in India and we can find many EVs on Indian roads. Well, when it comes to EV road tax, there are some States that have been exempted from it. However the majority of the States still charge the tax from the buyers. Telangana has adopted zero EV road tax and registration fee incentive for new EV buyers in the state. The other states who are offering incentives to boosts EV adoption are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The EV road tax, registration fee exemption is applicable on two-wheelers, four-wheelers, CVs and buses. Telangana State Road Transport as well as e-buses by Private Corporation will have total exemption from road tax and registration fees for entire lifecycle. The exemption is specially introduced in order to reduce air pollution in Hyderabad.

The exemption will be applicable on new EVs that are sold until December 31, 2026. The state Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has mentioned the required increase in charging infrastructure. The move of waiving off registration and road tax will benefit the common man of the state who is interested to buy EVs.

We hope that more States across India adopt similar road tax and registration exemption on EV vehicles.

