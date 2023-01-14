This bike and car won Indian Car of the Year and Indian Bike of the Year Award 2023 respectively

The year 2022 has witnessed the launch of various new two-wheelers as well as new four-wheels. There were some new launches in 2022 that were really liked by the audience as well as the reviewers. While Kia Carens has won the ‘Indian Car Of The Year 2023’, it is the much-hyped Royal Enfield Hunter 350 that has won the ‘Indian Motorcycle Of The Year 2023’.

Indian Car Of The Year 2023 (ICOTY)

The Kia Carens launched in 2022, was adjusted as the winner of Indian Car Of The Year 2023. Ten car models including Kia Carens were included in the final list for the selection of the Award. The models include Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra Scorpio N, Maruti Alto K10, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Slavia, Toyota Hyryder, Citreon C3 and Volkswagen Virtus.

Similarly, the Mercedes EQS 580 has won the Premium Car Of The Year Award. It contested among Audi Q3, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Range Rover, BMW i4 and iX. The Premium Car Of The Year Award is reserved for cars that are priced above Rs 40 lakh.

On the other hand, the Green Car Of The Year Award Winner went to Kia EV6. The contestants for the EVs and hybrids include Honda City eHEV and the Mini Cooper SE.

The Kia Carens costs between Rs 10.20 lakh and Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

Indian Motorcycle Of The Year (IMOTY)

Royal Enfield’s latest 350cc motorcycle- Hunter 350 has won the Indian Motorcycle Of The Year 2023. The motorcycles that made to the jury round include Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Suzuki V-Strom SX, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Honda CB300F, BMW G 310 RR, TVS Ronin, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Adventure, and the KTM RC390. The bikes were evaluated on various factors including design, fuel economy, technology, value for money and much more.

The Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Hunter 350 costs between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).