These Tata cars get increased mileage after BS6 Phase 2 update

The BS6 Phase 2 update is in full swing in India and car manufacturers are currently updating their engines. The Tata cars have also got updated according to the new norms. However, the interesting thing about some Tata cars is that they get improved fuel efficiency numbers as compared to their predecessors. These models include Tata Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon as well as Altroz.

The fuel efficiency has gone up as much as 2.4kmpl in these cars. Both petrol and diesel engines get a hike in efficiency.

The Tata Punch gets an improved efficiency of 1.13 kmpl and this makes its efficiency up to 20.1 kmpl. The Tigor and Tiago offer an improved mileage of 19.6 kmpl and 20.01 kmpl. Similarrly the Altroz and Nexon offer fuel efficiency of 19.3 kmpl and 17.1 kmpl respectively.

When it comes to the diesel engine, the Tata Altroz gets an enhanced efficiency of 23.6 kmpl. An improved fuel efficiency of 0.6 kmpl is achieved on the Altroz. The Nexon SUV gets 23.2 kmpl mileage (an improvement by 2.1kmpl) for the manual variant. On the other hand, the AMT variant of Nexon diesel (2.4 kmpl improvement) gets a mileage of 24.1 kmpl.

Tata Motors has also extended the warranty of its cars and SUVs. Currently, the standard warranty on cars and SUVs are 3 years/1 lakh km (whichever is earlier). Earlier the standard warranty on cars and SUVs were 2 years/ 75,000 km (whichever is earlier).