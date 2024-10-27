These Indian cars are getting massive updates in the future, check the details here

When it comes to cars, the Indian market gets dozens of new cars (includes facelifts) in a particular year. In India this year we are expected to get some facelift models of some popular cars. We have mentioned some models that are expected to get updates this year (remaining part of the year) and 2025.

New Hyundai Venue

When it comes to Hyundai, the new generation of the Hyundai Venue is expected to be launched soon. The particular model was spotted in South Korea and will be expected to launch next year. The compact SUV is codenamed QU2i. The overall design is expected to be boxy in nature. The new generation of the SUV is expected to get some features from the Creta as well as Alcazar. The split headlamp setup will be included in the features. At the front, the SUV will have taller bumper and wider grille. The engine option on the SUV is expected to be the same.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be taking place on November 11, initially reported Autocar India. With the introduction of the new model of the Maruti Dzire we will see less design similarity with the Maruti Swift.

The design of the new Maruti Dzire will be bit premium and it will look quite different as compared to the Swift hatchback. However, there will be lot of common features for both the cars. The features of the upcoming model will be quite more as compare to the current model. It is expected that the Petrol and Petrol-CNG powertrains will be available in the model. The sedan will have blacked horizontal slatted grille with some chrome elements. There will also be the presence of slim headlights and sportier-looking front bumper. The new Dzire will be powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z Series petrol engine that is used in the Swift.

New Honda Amaze

Honda will be launching the next generation of the Honda Amaze soon in India and the sedan will be based on a new platform. The next-gen Honda Amaze is expected to get the same platform as the City as well as the Elevate. There will some new design elements on the Sedan and that will make it look quite different from the current generation of the Amaze.

In terms of engine, we expect that the next-gen Honda Amaze will use the same engine as the current generation. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine will offer 90hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque.