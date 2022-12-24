These cars are likely to be discontinued in India from 2023, Know why

We are at the end of 2022 and are a few months away from RDE (Real Driving Emissions) norms coming into effect. As the RDE norms kick in, there are many cars and SUVs that will get discontinued due to non-adherence to new emission norms. For those who are unknown, the BS6 phase 2 emission norms are otherwise known as the RDE. Manufacturers are expected to make changes in the engine in order to make the vehicles RDE compliant.

We have listed some cars that will be discontinued in the year 2023.

Mahindra

Mahindra will be discontinuing some of its SUV in India in 2023. These SUVs include Marazzo, Alturas G4 as well as Mahindra KUV100.

Honda

Honda will discontinue the diesel engine of 5th generation of Honda City and Amaze. The other models that will be discontinued are Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V and the fourth generation of Honda City.

Skoda

Czech car manufacturer Skoda will discontinue popular cars like Octavia and Superb on the Indian market.

Nissan

The Nissan Kicks is likely to get discontinued in the year 2023 due to emission norms. The company had earlier discontinued the diesel engine variant of the car.

Toyota

The petrol variant of the Innova Crysta is likely to be discontinued from the Indian market. The Japanese car manufacturer has recently announced the Innova Hycross in India. The diesel variant of the Innova Crysta is expected to be continued by the company.

Tata Altroz

The 1.5-litre diesel engine of the Tata Altroz hatchback is expected to depart from the Indian market in 2023.

Renault

The company will most likely discontinue the Kwid 800 hatchback in India. However, the car manufacturer will continue to offer 1.0 litre petrol variant.

Maruti Suzuki

Alto 800 that gets a 0.8-litre engine is likely to be discontinued in the next year.

Hyundai

The diesel engine variants of i20 as well as Verna are expected to be phased out after the BS6 phase 2 kicks in.