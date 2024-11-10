These Adventure Motorcycles were unveiled at EICMA 2024, expected to launch soon

There were many motorcycles that were unveiled at the EICMA 2024 and this includes multiple adventure motorcycles. We have mentioned some under 500cc adventure motorcycles that were unveiled at the EICMA 2024. The motorcycles include models by brands like Royal Enfield, Hero, KTM and many more. We have mentioned few adventure motorcycles that are expected to land in India in the upcoming future.

All-new KTM 390 Adventure R

KTM has showcased the new 2025 KTM 390 Adventure R. This adventure motorcycle has a lot of new stuff in it including design, chassis as well as engine. Important specs in the motorcycle include LED projector headlamp, massive windscreen, colour TFT instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and more. KTM 390 Adventure R offers the same engine that is offered in the 390 Duke.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric 2.0

The new Himalayan 450 that launched in India last year offers significant update over the Himalayan 411. Royal Enfield has unveiled the new prototype of the Himalayan EV at the EICMA and it is named as Himalayan Electric 2.0. The version 2.0 has some inspiration from Himalayan 450 and that includes a familiar LED headlamp, taillight and windscreen. We can expect the company to launch the electric Himalayan after 2-3 years.

Hero Xpulse 210

The Hero Xpulse 210 gets a 210cc single cylinder engine with 4 valves and it is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine produces maximum power of 24.6hp and peak torque of 20.7Nm. The engine that is present on the new Hero Xpulse 210 is the same as the Karizma XMR but it now produces more power at 25.5hp.

In terms of appearance, the Hero Xpulse 210 is quite similar to that of the Xpulse 200. The Xpulse 210 gets new colour combination. The Hero Xpulse 210 gets a new seat design as compared to its younger sibling. The 6-speed gearbox on the Xpulse 210 means that the ride on the motorcycle will be smoother as compared to Xpulse 200.

Yamaha Tenere 700

Post its unveiling at EICMA 2024, the Yamaha Tenere 700 is expected to be launched in 2025. The new model is the facelift version. It is based on a double-cradle chassis and gets a new suspension setup. On the other hand, the there is an updated engine and gearbox. The new features include 6.3-inch TFT instrument console, USB Type-C charging along with new switchgear. If the Yamaha Tenere 700 comes to India, it will be only through the CBU route and will cost us around Rs 15 lakh.

BMW F 450 GS Concept

The BMW F 450 GS Concept lands as a 500cc option for those who want under 500cc adventure bike from BMW. The adventure motorcycle is expected to launch by mid-2025. The motorcycle will inherit some specifications that are present in the R1300 GS and that include cross spoke wheels, knuckle guards, golden-coloured USD forks etc. The BMW F 450 GS Concept gets tubular trellis frame with 450cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 48bhp peak power.