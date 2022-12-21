These 17 cars and SUVs will not be allowed to run in India from April 2023, Here’s why

India is going to implement the new Real Time Driving Emission Norms (RDE) for vehicles from April 1, 2023. With the implementation of new emission rules, many cars and SUVs from various automobile companies like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Motors and others, which do not meet the requirements, will not be allowed to run on the roads from April next year. The companies will discontinue their diesel vehicles while some changes will have to be made in the petrol cars as well.

What Is Real-Time Driving Emission?

The emission level of cars were found to be more in real life than the level measured in lab. So, the government has now made it a rule to continuously check the emission level of four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles. A device will be installed in vehicles to check the emission levels.

To meet the advanced emission norms, vehicles will have to be fitted with a device that can monitor the emission level of a moving vehicle. In such a situation, the production cost of the company may increase. Its maximum effect will be seen on diesel cars. In such a situation, many companies are thinking of discontinuing their cars.

Check the list of the 17 cars which will be discontinued before April due to the new rule.