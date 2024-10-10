The waiting period for Mahindra Thar Roxx might cross more than a year

The deliveries of the Mahindra Thar Roxx started in the first week of October and its deliveries will be starting on October 12, 2024. The car manufacturer made a record of 1.76 bookings in just 1 hour/ 60 minutes. Well, the company has also assured its buyers that they would communicate with them about the tentative delivery schedule of the car. However, market research has shown that the deliveries might take quite a long time.

According to automotive market analysis expert JATO, the order value of the bookings is around Rs 31,730 crore. Due to the more than expected booking numbers the waiting period might be extended for more than a year. Well, this is not something new for newly launched Mahindra SUVs. The same has been seen for the booking of Scorpio N and XUV 700.

The Thar Roxx is offered in two engine choices – 2.0L turbo-petrol (TGDi), and 2.2L mHawk Diesel engines. It is offered in two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The 2.0L turbo-petrol (TGDi) engine produces 119 kW and 330Nm for manual transmission while the automatic produces 130 kW and 380 Nm. On the other hand, 2.2L mHawk Diesel produces 111.9 kW and 330Nm of torque for MT/AT. The 4WD variant produces 128.6 kW and 370 Nm.

Speaking about 4×4 variants, Mahindra has yet to announce prices of the Diesel variants. Petrol 4×4 variants are expected to be launched later. The 4×4 Diesel engine variants (MT and AT) are offered in MX5, AX5L and AX7L variants.

Mahindra Thar Roxx first the 1st auction

The first Mahindra Thar Roxx has been auctioned for Rs 1.31 crore and is almost 4/5 times the price of the regular variant. The first Thar Roxx which has a VIN 001 has been delivered to the winning bidder, Aakash Minda. It was delivered to Mindi in New Delhi on October 8. The auction had more than 10,980 registrations from 15th to 16th September 2024.

Aakash Minda, Executive Director of Minda Corporation Limited had previously won the auction for the first Thar 3-door back in 2020. This time Aakash won the auction for the first Thar Roxx. The SUV is Nebula Blue in colour and gets a special badge that has the signature of Anand Mahindra.