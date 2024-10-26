The New Kia Carnival gets a massive amount of bookings, expected to be sold out for a year

The new Kia Carnival launched in first week of October 2024 and the premium MPV has received massive amount of love from the car enthusiasts. The new Kia Carnival has received more than 3000 bookings. The sources close to Autocar India have confirmed that the waiting period of the new Carnival is close to a year.

The price of the new Kia Carnival starts at Rs 63.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Carnival will be available in a single variant. The MPV is available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is paired with eight-speed automatic gearbox. The power output of the MPV is 190bhp (maximum power) and 441Nm (peak torque). The mileage of the new Kia Carnival is approx. 14.8 kmpl.

When it comes to cabin features, the Carnival was equipped with dual-pane sunroof, second-row electrically adjustable captain seats and extra leg support. There is 12-speaker Bose sound system, dual curved displays along with ADAS suite. The other features in the MPV will include digital rear-view mirror, head-up display, updated digital key with fingerprint recognition and much more.

Kia EV9

Kia has finally introduced the Kia EV9 electric SUV in India. The Kia EV9 launch price is Rs 1.3 crore and it is available in a single GT-Line trim. The EV9 SUV is now the flagship car offered by the company in India and it is brought to India through a CBU route. It sits above the EV6 in the brands hierarchy.

The Kia EV9 has a driving range of up to 561km and comes with dual electric motor configuration. When it comes to the drivetrain, the range-topping Kia EV9 GT-Line gets an AWD configuration. The electric SUV offers 384 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque. The vehicle can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. The top speed that can be achieved on the SUV is 200kmph.

The battery can be charged from 10-80 percent in 24 minutes with 350kW DC fast charger.