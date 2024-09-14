Test Drive for Mahindra Thar Roxx Began today, official booking to start on October 3

Since its launch on this year’s Independence Day, Mahindra Thar Roxx has been in the spotlight. The test drive of the 5-seater SUV has already started today. If you are interested to purchase this SUV, you must go to your nearest Mahindra dealership and take a test ride. The bookings of the SUV will start on October 3.

The deliveries of Mahindra Thar Roxx will start on October 12, 2024. The starting price of the SUV is Rs 12.99 lakh and is applicable to the 4×2 MX petrol variant. On the other hand, the entry-level MX diesel trim gets a price tag of Rs 13.99 lakh. The company is expected to announce the price for 4×4 variants very soon. The company has recently revealed that the first unit of the Thar Roxx will be auctioned for charity purpose. The particular model will have a VIN 001 plate and this shows that it is the first production unit of the vehicle.

The Thar Roxx is offered in two engine choices – 2.0L turbo-petrol (TGDi), 2.2L mHawk Diesel engines. It is offered in two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The 2.0L turbo-petrol (TGDi) engine produces 119 kW and 330Nm for manual transmission while the automatic produces 130 kW and 380 Nm. On the other hand, 2.2L mHawk Diesel produces 111.9 kW and 330Nm of torque for MT/AT. The 4WD variant produces 128.6 kW and 370 Nm.

Speaking about 4×4 variants, Mahindra has yet to announce prices of the Diesel variants. Petrol 4×4 variants are expected to be launched later. The 4×4 Diesel engine variants (MT and AT) are offered in MX5, AX5L and AX7L variants.