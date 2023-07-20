Tesla rolls out first Cybertruck from its Texas Gigafactory; Shares official picture

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has rolled out the first Cybertruck from its Texas Gigafactory, and the official picture was shared by the company on Twitter. In the picture, it can be seen that the workers of the factory have posed around the Cybertruck which is present in the centre of the hall. The reports have suggested that the initial deliveries of the electric pickup will begin from the end of 2023.

Even though the total picture of the Tesla Cybertruck could not be seen in the picture, reports have suggested that it is similar to the pre-production prototype.

What do we know about Tesla Cybertruck?

The design of the Tesla Cybertruck is quite futuristic and offers a futuristic look. The body of the Cybertruck is expected to be built from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel which can apparently take attacks from 9mm bullets.

When it comes to powertrain, the Cybertruck will be offered in multiple powertrains and that include single or multiple motors. It is expected that the Cybertruck will be offered in one, two or three electric motors. The single motor variant will achieve 0-100 kmph in6.5 seconds. The range of the variant will be 402km. The towing capacity id 3400kg while the payload is 1360kg.

The dual-motor variant accelerates from 0-100 kmph in4.5 seconds and offers a range of 402km. The towing capacity is 4500kg. On the other hand, the top end variant comes with three motors and offers a range of 804km. It offers a towing capacity of 6350kg. Payload capacity for the middle and top end variant is same i.e. 1360kg.

The maximum ride height of the Cybertruck will be 16 inches and the ride height can be increased/ decreased up to 4 inches. The load bay is 6.5 ft. long and get 2800 litres of space. In terms of seating space, the Cybertruck can accommodate up to six adults. The interior will be minimalistic and will feature a 17-inch tablet-style touchscreen.

Price

In terms of price, the base variant costs $39,900 while the mid-spec variant costs $49,900. The top-spec variant on the other hand costs $69,900.