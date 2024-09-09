Tata Tiago now starts at Rs 4.99 lakh, ICE models get discount of up to Rs 2.05 lakh

Tata Motors has announced discounts and benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on its entire range of ICE vehicles. This discount campaign is referred by the company as ‘Festival of cars’. The offers include additional benefits apart from discounts at the dealerships across the country. However, the users need to keep it in mind that the offers are limited till October 31, 2024.

“As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to ₹ 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes limited time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits, making it the perfect moment to embrace the spirit of new beginnings,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

The entry level model of the Tiago gets a price reduction of Rs 65,000. Post the price reduction we get Tiago at Rs 4, 99,900. On the other hand, the Tigor gets a price reduction of Rs 30,000. Post the reduction, the Tigor costs Rs 5,99,900. The Altroz gets a price reduction of Rs 45,000. After the price reduction, the car costs Rs 6,49,900.

When it comes to the SUV models, the price reduction goes from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,80,000. This is applicable to Nexon, Harrier as well as Safari.

The Nexon gets Rs 80,000 price reduction and it costs Rs 7, 99, 990 now. On the other hand, the Harrier gets Rs 1,60,000 price reduction and it costs Rs 14,99,000. The most premium SUV i.e. Safari now costs Rs 15,49,000 after a price reduction of Rs 1,80,000.