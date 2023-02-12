Tata Tiago EV price hiked by Rs 20,000 in India, Check new price

Tata Motors has hiked the price of Tiago EV by Rs 20,000 across the entire variant line-up in the country. Tata Tiago EV was available with a special introductory price starting from Rs 8.49 lakh for the first 20,000 customers. With the updated pricing, Tata Tiago EV now starts at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Tata Tiago EV comes with two options of battery packs and four different charging solutions. The company provides advanced features as standard across all trims of the Tiago EV.

Check the new price of the entire range below:

19.2 kWh (with 3.3kW AC charger)

The Tata Tiago EV XE varinat price has gone up by Rs 20,000 from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh. The XT variant on the other hand, now cost Rs 9.29 lakh against its old price of Rs 9.09 lakh, respectively.

24kWh (with 3.3kW AC charger)

The price of the XT variant of the EV has been hiked to Rs 10.19 lakh from Rs 9.99 lakh. The XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux variants which previously costs Rs 10.79 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh are now priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh respectively.

24kWh (with 7.2kW AC charger)

The XZ+ and XZ+ variants price have increased from Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 11.79 lakhs to Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh respectively.

Tata Tiago EV Engine, Specs and features

The Tiago EV is offered in two battery pack options – a 19.2kWh and a long-range 24kWh. They come paired with an electric motor with outputs of 61PS and 110Nm, and 75PS and 114Nm, respectively. The smaller battery pack is claimed to provide up to 250km range on a single charge, while the bigger battery pack offers a driving range of up to 315km (MIDC rated).

The small battery comes with a 3.3kW charging option and the bigger battery gets additional option of a higher capacity 7.2kW AC charger. By paying extra, customers can opt for the 7.2kW charging option with the 19.2kWh battery pack.

The Tiago EV features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a four-speaker Harman sound system with four tweeters. Safety-wise, it also gets dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD and a rear-view camera.

The company has claimed that the electric hatchback received over 10,000 bookings on the first day and almost 20,000 bookings within a month of the bookings opened. Now, Tata retails the Tiago EV from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It will directly rival the soon-to-be-launched Citroen eC3.